Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Career season continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Dvorak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 4-1 victory over San Jose on Saturday.

He scored on a power play early in the third frame on a wrist shot from the left wing. It was Dvorak's first goal in nine games (three assists). Overall, he has 14 goals, 27 assists and 130 shots in 68 games this season. That's already a new career mark, and he has an outside shot at a 50-point campaign. Dvorak's previous best came in 2019-20 in Arizona when he delivered 38 points in 70 games.

Christian Dvorak
Philadelphia Flyers
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