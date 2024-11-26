Christian Dvorak News: Collects helper Tuesday

Dvorak produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Dvorak snapped a four-game slump with the primary helper on Alex Newhook's third-period marker. The 28-year-old Dvorak is holding steady in a middle-six role, playing as a two-way center. He has two goals, six helpers, 25 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 21 appearances. His 2023-24 was interrupted by two long-term injuries, but he posted no fewer than 28 points in the four campaigns before that, and that seems to be a reasonable level of offense for him to aim for this season.