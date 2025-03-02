Christian Dvorak News: Contributes two assists Saturday

Dvorak notched two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Dvorak had a hand in goals by Josh Anderson and Jake Evans. This was Dvorak's first multi-point effort since Jan. 19 versus the Rangers. The 29-year-old center is up to 20 points, 79 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 60 appearances. He continues to fill a third-line role, but he'd have to pick up the pace to get back to the 30-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.