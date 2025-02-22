Christian Dvorak News: Earns helper Saturday

Dvorak registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The Canadiens spread the ice time around in this contest, with Dvorak seeing 16:29, tops among the team's forwards. The 29-year-old has three goals and three assists over his last 12 outings while continuing to most frequently center the third line. Dvorak is up to 18 points, 72 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 57 appearances. If he can pick up the pace on offense, his defensive work could make him an option for fantasy managers in deep formats.