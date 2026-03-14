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Christian Dvorak News: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Dvorak (undisclosed) is slated to play against Columbus on Saturday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Dvorak was originally termed as a game-time decision, but he ultimately won't miss a match due to the injury. He has 13 goals and 38 points in 64 outings in 2025-26. Dvorak is projected to play alongside Alex Bump and Travis Konecny on the second line.

Christian Dvorak
Philadelphia Flyers
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