Christian Dvorak News: Expected to play Saturday
Dvorak (undisclosed) is slated to play against Columbus on Saturday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Dvorak was originally termed as a game-time decision, but he ultimately won't miss a match due to the injury. He has 13 goals and 38 points in 64 outings in 2025-26. Dvorak is projected to play alongside Alex Bump and Travis Konecny on the second line.
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