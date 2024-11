Dvorak had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Dvorak's drop pass to Lane Hutson led to Brendan Gallagher's tally that put Montreal up, 2-1, midway through the second period. The assist was the third of season for Dvorak. The Capitals, however, would reclaim the lead less than two minutes later, when Dvorak's bad giveaway from behind his own net led to a goal.