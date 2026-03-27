Christian Dvorak News: Keeps rolling Thursday
Dvorak scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.
After stealing the puck from Spencer Knight inside the first minute of the first minute and feeding Alex Bump for the game's opening tally, Dvorak capped the scoring on the night with 25 seconds left in the second frame. Dvorak has two goals and five points in the last three games, and his top-six placement should keep him productive down the stretch as the Flyers claw for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
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