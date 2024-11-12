Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Dvorak has collected five points over his last six outings, and this was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 28-year-old set up Josh Anderson on the opening goal before scoring into an empty net to seal the win. Dvorak has seven points, 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.

Christian Dvorak
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now