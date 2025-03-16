Christian Dvorak News: Puts away insurance goal

Dvorak scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Dvorak ended a nine-game goal drought, in which he had three assists, with his third-period tally Saturday. The defensive center is up to seven goals, 21 points, 87 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-10 rating across 66 appearances this season. He remains in a third-line role and is unlikely to work his way into the top six without injuries to other players.