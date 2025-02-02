Christian Dvorak News: Scores birthday goal Sunday

Dvorak scored a power-play goal on two shots during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

On his 29th birthday, Dvorak scored his fifth goal of the season to give the Canadiens a two-goal lead late in the first period. Dvorak ended a three-game point drought, but his efforts weren't enough as the Canadiens dropped their fifth straight game. He has a minus-5 rating over that span.