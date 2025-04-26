Fantasy Hockey
Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Scores in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:08am

Dvorak scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3. He also took three shots on goal, recorded a hit and blocked two shots.

Dvorak has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests, and this is the first time he's achieved that feat since mid-March when he recorded goals versus Florida and Ottawa. Dvorak will aim to extend his scoring streak to three games in Game 4 of the series Sunday.

Christian Dvorak
Montreal Canadiens
