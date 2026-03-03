Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Scores on power play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dvorak scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Dvorak ended a 10-game goal drought when he tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Dvorak is up to 13 goals and 37 points in just 59 outings this season, putting him on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. He'll need a run of consistency to exceed his career high of 18 goals from 2019-20 with the Coyotes. Dvorak is in a position to succeed for the Flyers, serving firmly in a top-line role.

