Dvorak managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Dvorak set up Joel Armia's empty-netter to seal the win. The 28-year-old Dvorak saw 16:10 of ice time Saturday, his second-highest total of the season. The defensive center has two assists, eight shots on goal, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-4 rating through eight appearances. He's likely to spend the bulk of the campaign in a bottom-six role.