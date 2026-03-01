Christian Dvorak News: Two helpers in win
Dvorak notched two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
The veteran center helped set up Travis Konecny and Jamie Drysdale for third-period tallies that broke open a scoreless tie. Dvorak snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but he remains on track for a career-best season -- his 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) through 58 games is just two points off the 38 he produced in 70 contests for Arizona in 2019-20.
