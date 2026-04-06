Christian Dvorak News: Two points in OT win
Dvorak recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.
Dvorak gave the Flyers an early lead with a goal at the 4:19 mark of the first period, and he would later set up Porter Martone's game-winning goal in overtime. Dvorak has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games, and with 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his previous nine appearances, he's ending the regular season on a hot streak.
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