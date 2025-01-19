Christian Dvorak News: Two points in overtime win

Dvorak scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

This was Dvorak's second multi-point effort of the campaign, and it ended a nine-game slump. He was involved in the Canadiens' first two goals, setting up Brendan Gallagher in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Dvorak is up to four tallies, 10 helpers, 60 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances. He continues to play in a third-line role as a primarily defensive forward.