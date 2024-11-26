Christian Fischer News: Nabs assist Monday

Fischer provided an assist and seven hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Fischer ended his 13-game point drought by assisting on a Moritz Seider tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Fischer has maintained a steady bottom-six spot in the lineup despite his lack of offense. He's missed just one game in 2024-25, racking up three points, six shots on net, nine PIM, 38 hits and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances.