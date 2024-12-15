Fantasy Hockey
Christian Fischer News: Provides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Fischer notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fischer helped out on the first of Jeff Petry's two goals in the contest. The helper ended a six-game slump for Fischer, who was also scratched twice in that span as he competes for a fourth-line spot. The winger is at four points, 17 shots on net, 51 hits, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances. Fischer is mainly competing with Tyler Motte and Joe Veleno to stay in the lineup, though all three played Saturday while Marco Kasper (illness) was out.

