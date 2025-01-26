Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Fischer headshot

Christian Fischer News: Snags helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Fischer recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

This was Fischer's first point since Dec. 18. The 27-year-old was scratched for nine of the last 18 games, but he's played in six straight due to the absence of Tyler Motte (upper body). Fischer has just five points with 73 hits, 26 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 37 outings this season.

Christian Fischer
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now