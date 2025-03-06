Christian Fischer News: Snatched off waiver wire

Fischer was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps the Red Wings shouldn't have played Fischer in their two games against the Jackets last week, allowing Columbus to get a good look at the 27-year-old. Often a healthy scratch this season, Fischer is currently mired in a 39-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 24 versus the Devils. Even with his new team, Fischer is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could still spend some time in the press box periodically.