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Christian Fitzgerald News: Secures entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Fitzgerald agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Fitzgerald played in 38 games as a senior for the University of Wisconsin this year, generating 16 goals and 15 helpers along the way. With his collegiate career wrapped up, the 23-year-old forward will link up with AHL Texas for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign before getting a chance to make the Opening Night roster ahead of next year.

Christian Fitzgerald
Dallas Stars
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