Christian Humphreys News: Four-point effort Wednesday

Humphreys scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-4 win over Guelph on Wednesday.

Humphreys is up to 24 goals and 78 points over 55 outings this season. That includes eight goals and nine helpers over 10 contests in February. The Avalanche prospect's offense has taken off this season, which makes him look like a decent pick-up after he was selected 215th overall in 2024.