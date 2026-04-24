Christian Humphreys News: Posts three assists in Friday's win
Humphreys logged three assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 overtime win over Windsor in Game 1 on Friday.
Humphreys snapped a three-game skid with this performance. The winger has earned 14 points across 10 playoff outings as he continues to play a large role for Kitchener during this postseason run.
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