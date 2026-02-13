Christian Humphreys News: Posts three more points

Humphreys scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-2 win over Kingston on Friday.

Humphreys is up to 21 goals and 70 points through 50 appearances this season. He's earned five goals and five helpers over his last four games, showing a little more of a finishing touch recently. The Avalanche prospect will be at a pivotal point in his career this offseason -- he has yet to sign his entry-level deal, so he could go to the NCAA, or he could opt to capitalize on his breakout campaign by signing and making the jump to the AHL in 2026-27.