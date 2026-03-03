Christoffer Sedoff News: Dealt to Nashville

Sedoff and a 2028 third-round pick were traded to the Predators from the Golden Knights in exchange for Cole Smith on Tuesday.

Sedoff is a 24-year-old defenseman who has yet to make his NHL debut. He has earned just four assists in 38 games with AHL Henderson, putting him on pace for the worst of his three years in the AHL. As such, expect the blueliner to report to AHL Milwaukee following the trade.