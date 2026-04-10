Clark Bishop News: Posts three points in AHL loss
Bishop scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 5-4 loss to Abbotsford on Friday.
Bishop has been a fine AHL veteran this season, picking up 25 points over 69 appearances. He's scored seven goals and two assists over his last 12 outings. Bishop is doing well to finish the campaign but probably won't get an NHL call-up late in the year.
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