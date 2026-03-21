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Clarke Caswell News: Leads Denver to conference title

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Caswell scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Denver's 4-3 double-overtime win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

Caswell's helper came on the winning goal in the conference title game. The Pioneers guaranteed their spot in the NCAA Tournament with this win, though they likely would have made it anyway. Caswell has had a somewhat quiet season with five goals and 27 points over 38 outings in his first NCAA campaign, though he is known for his playmaking abilities.

Clarke Caswell
Seattle Kraken
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