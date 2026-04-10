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Claude Giroux News: Another empty-netter Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Giroux scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Giroux has tallied twice over the last three games, though both goals were empty-netters. He hasn't scored on a goalie since March 21 versus the Maple Leafs. The veteran forward remains an effective top-six option for the Senators with 14 goals, 46 points, 130 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-20 rating through 79 appearances.

Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators
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