Claude Giroux News: Contributes two assists

Giroux logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Giroux helped out on goals by Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle in the big win. This was Giroux's third straight multi-point effort, and all of his offense this season has come during an active seven-game point streak. He has five goals, six assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over nine outings in a second-line role.