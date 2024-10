Giroux scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Giroux roofed a shot at 13:06 of the first period to give the Senators a 2-0 lead. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games, earning two goals and three assists in that span. That's all of his offense through six contests, and he's added seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Giroux figures to maintain a top-six role with power-play time.