Claude Giroux News: Fills empty cage

Giroux scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Giroux ended a six-game point drought with the tally to seal up this win. The 38-year-old forward remains listed on the Senators' top line, but he has functioned as a middle-six winger for the bulk of the season. He's at 13 goals, 45 points, 124 shots on net, 65 hits, 26 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 77 appearances, offering decent offense despite a slight decline from his 50-point effort in the 2024-25 regular season.