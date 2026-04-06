Claude Giroux News: Fills empty cage
Giroux scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Giroux ended a six-game point drought with the tally to seal up this win. The 38-year-old forward remains listed on the Senators' top line, but he has functioned as a middle-six winger for the bulk of the season. He's at 13 goals, 45 points, 124 shots on net, 65 hits, 26 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 77 appearances, offering decent offense despite a slight decline from his 50-point effort in the 2024-25 regular season.
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