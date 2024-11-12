Fantasy Hockey
Claude Giroux News: Garners helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Giroux logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Giroux ended a five-game point drought with the helper to set up Josh Norris' first-period tally. Prior to that slump, Giroux pieced together a seven-game point streak. The 36-year-old faded late in the 2023-24 regular season, but he was otherwise fairly consistent. Through 15 contests this season, he has 12 points, 34 shots on net, nine hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 19:02 of ice time in a top-six role.

