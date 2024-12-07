Claude Giroux News: Lights lamp in win

Giroux scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Giroux got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 36-year-old has run streaky on offense this season while filling a second-line role. Overall, he's produced seven goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating through 26 appearances. Giroux's a fine depth forward for fantasy, but he's probably not going to be consistent enough to be a set-and-forget option.