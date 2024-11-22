Claude Giroux News: Nabs power-play assist Thursday

Giroux recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Giroux is still in a pretty brutal November slump, earning just two helpers over 10 contests this month. He's up to 13 points with 40 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating over 19 outings this season. Giroux remains in a top-six role with a power-play spot, but the 36-year-old can play better than he has recently.