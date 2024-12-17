Claude Giroux News: Notches helper in win

Giroux recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Giroux has a helper in each of the last two games after being limited to one goal over the prior seven contests. The 36-year-old forward helped out on Tim Stutzle's insurance tally in the third period. The 36-year-old Giroux has 20 points, 58 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating through 31 outings this season. He's a decent depth forward in fantasy as long as he remains in the top six.