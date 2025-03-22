Claude Giroux News: Notches power-play helper

Giroux logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Giroux's five-game point streak ended in a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. He's earned eight points over 11 outings in March, and four of those points have been on the power play. The 37-year-old forward is up to 45 points (15 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 54 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 69 appearances. While he was dropped to the third line Saturday, he led Ottawa forwards with 21:32 of ice time in a close game, so don't be too concerned about his usage just yet.