Claude Giroux News: Offers helper in win

Giroux notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Giroux has a goal and four helpers over his four-game point streak. The veteran forward wasn't able to log one of the Senators' 11 shots -- he's been held without a shot just three times this season. The 36-year-old has six goals, 11 assists, 47 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 contests overall. He should continue to be a fixture in the Senators' top six.