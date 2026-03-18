Claude Giroux News: Produces helper in loss
Giroux notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Giroux has picked up the pace with three helpers over his last four games. He's gone 12 contests without a goal, but he's at least starting to get involved with playmaking lately. For the season, the 38-year-old forward has 42 points, 108 shots on net, 58 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 67 appearances. Giroux has floated around the lineup, which could lead to fluctuations in his production if it continues -- though he was on the top line Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Claude Giroux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Claude Giroux See More