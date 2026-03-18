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Claude Giroux News: Produces helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Giroux notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Giroux has picked up the pace with three helpers over his last four games. He's gone 12 contests without a goal, but he's at least starting to get involved with playmaking lately. For the season, the 38-year-old forward has 42 points, 108 shots on net, 58 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 67 appearances. Giroux has floated around the lineup, which could lead to fluctuations in his production if it continues -- though he was on the top line Wednesday.

Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators
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