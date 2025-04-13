Claude Giroux News: Reaches 50-point mark

Giroux registered an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Giroux's helper was on Tim Stutzle's game-winning goal in the extra period. Sunday's assist helped bring Giroux's point total to 50 with 35 assists and 15 goals in 80 appearances this season. The 37-year-old winger has now reached the 50-point threshold in each of the past 12 seasons and 14 total times in his illustrious 17-year career. Despite having hot and cold stretches throughout the season, Giroux should finish the fantasy season with solid fantasy value in deeper leagues as he has 11 points in his last 18 games.