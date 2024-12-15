Fantasy Hockey
Claude Giroux

Claude Giroux News: Secures assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Giroux produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Giroux has been a little choppy on offense lately, picking up two points over his last eight outings. The 36-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 12 helper, 58 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating over 30 contests. The bulk of his production has come from a pair of point streaks, and his colder stretches make it tough to keep Giroux in fantasy lineups on a regular basis.

Claude Giroux
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
