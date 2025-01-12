Claude Giroux News: Snags assist in Sunday's win

Giroux produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Giroux helped out on Tim Stutzle's go-ahead goal in the second period. After a recent four-game point drought, Giroux racked up four assists during this weekend's back-to-back set. He's now at nine goals, 19 helpers, 81 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-5 rating over 42 appearances this season. Giroux's offense remains strong at age 37, and he's unlikely to falter too much while playing in a top-six role.