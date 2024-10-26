Claude Giroux News: Streak reaches five games

Giroux scored an even-strength goal and delivered a power-play assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Giroux endured a slow start to the season but has turned things around rather quickly, and he's now recorded either a goal or an assist in five straight outings. The 36-year-old is up to three goals and four assists in that span, and he should continue to find ample opportunities to keep producing due to his role as a top-six forward and power-play unit member.