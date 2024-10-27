Claude Giroux News: Tallies twice in loss

Giroux scored two goals on seven shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Giroux also won 10 of 15 faceoffs -- a natural center, he's typically taken a large share of faceoffs despite playing on the wing this season. The 36-year-old has points in six straight games, and his five goals and four assists in that span account for all of his offense through eight appearances. He's added 16 shots on net, seven blocked shots and five hits. Giroux still has plenty of offense in his game, and a top-six role with the Senators should allow him to be productive throughout the campaign.