Claude Giroux News: Three helpers in Pittsburgh

Giroux notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

It was the first three-point performance of the season for the 37-year-old, and Giroux had managed only a goal and an assist in his prior seven contests. He's on the downslope of his career and isn't a point-a-game threat any longer, but Giroux still has a respectable nine goals and 27 points through 41 appearances this season.