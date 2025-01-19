Claude Giroux News: Two helpers in shootout win

Giroux registered two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

Giroux has six helpers over his last five outings but has gone without a goal in nine straight games. The 37-year-old also has just one power-play point in that span. He's at 30 points, 84 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-5 rating through 45 contests this season while filling a second-line role.