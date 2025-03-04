Claude Giroux News: Two-point effort Monday

Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The 37-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, while Giroux's tally with the man advantage was his first since Nov. 23. His days of being an elite offensive threat are behind him, but Giroux is seeing top-six ice time and has a spot on the top power-play unit, so he still offers some deep-league fantasy value. Over 60 appearances this season, he's produced 12 goals and 39 points.