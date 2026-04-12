Clay Stevenson News: Brought up from minors
Stevenson was summoned from AHL Hershey on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, Washington assigned Mitchell Gibson to the minors. Stevenson's recall doesn't bode well for Charlie Lindgren's (upper body) availability for Sunday's home matchup against Pittsburgh. After Logan Thompson played in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins, Stevenson could be between the pipes for Sunday's rematch.
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