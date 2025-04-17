Clay Stevenson News: Drawing start against Pittsburgh

Stevenson will defend the road crease during Thursday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals' playoff seeding is already secure heading into the final game of the regular season, so Stevenson will make his NHL debut against the Penguins. Over 33 appearances with AHL Hershey this year, he went 18-8-4 with a 2.94 GAA and .888 save percentage. Head coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday that Logan Thompson (upper body) continues to progress in his recovery, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Stevenson head back to the minors if Thompson is cleared to return for the start of the playoffs.