Clay Stevenson News: Heading back to minors
Stevenson was loaned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Stevenson drew the road start in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Columbus, and he turned aside 27 of 28 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He should continue to see playing time in the AHL to close out the year now that Washington's regular season has concluded.
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