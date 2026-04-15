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Clay Stevenson News: Heading back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Stevenson was loaned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Stevenson drew the road start in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Columbus, and he turned aside 27 of 28 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He should continue to see playing time in the AHL to close out the year now that Washington's regular season has concluded.

Clay Stevenson
Washington Capitals
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