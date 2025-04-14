Fantasy Hockey
Clay Stevenson

Clay Stevenson News: Joining NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Stevenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.

Stevenson will trade places with Hunter Shepard, who was shipped down to the minors in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Stevenson has never played in an NHL game, but could get a look over the Caps' last two games with the team having already wrapped up the best record in the Eastern Conference -- especially if Logan Thompson (upper body) remains on the shelf.

