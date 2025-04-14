Clay Stevenson News: Joining NHL club

Stevenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.

Stevenson will trade places with Hunter Shepard, who was shipped down to the minors in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Stevenson has never played in an NHL game, but could get a look over the Caps' last two games with the team having already wrapped up the best record in the Eastern Conference -- especially if Logan Thompson (upper body) remains on the shelf.